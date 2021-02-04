Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) Releases Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) issued an update on its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.18-0.22 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $480-520 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $491.33 million.

BHE stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.60. 142,895 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,052. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,349.33 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Benchmark Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $14.06 and a fifty-two week high of $31.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 30th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.48%.

Separately, Sidoti lowered shares of Benchmark Electronics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

About Benchmark Electronics

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

