Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.35 EPS

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.35), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 16.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS.

Shares of EPD stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,299,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,691,529. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.38. Enterprise Products Partners has a one year low of $10.27 and a one year high of $26.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.66%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.72%.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.22 per share, for a total transaction of $76,880.00. Also, CEO Aj Teague bought 1,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.05 per share, with a total value of $35,814.00. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 10,905 shares of company stock worth $213,546. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EPD shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wolfe Research raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI raised Enterprise Products Partners from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.29.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

