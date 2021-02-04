Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) Trading 14.9% Higher

Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV)’s stock price traded up 14.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.88 and last traded at $18.85. 15,190,889 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 133% from the average session volume of 6,516,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canoo during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canoo during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Canoo during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canoo during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Shikiar Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canoo during the 4th quarter valued at $326,000.

Canoo Company Profile (NYSE:GOEV)

Canoo Holdings Ltd. designs and manufactures electric vehicles in California. The company offers cars and commercial delivery business-to-business (B2B) vehicles along with skateboard architecture that allows to maximum utilization of vehicles. Canoo Holdings Ltd. was formerly known as EVelozcity Holdings Ltd.

