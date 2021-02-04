KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05, RTT News reports. KLA had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 65.49%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:KLAC traded up $7.93 on Thursday, hitting $294.23. 1,400,623 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,192,917. The company has a market cap of $45.45 billion, a PE ratio of 35.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. KLA has a 1 year low of $110.19 and a 1 year high of $317.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $279.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.81.

KLAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on KLA from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $299.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on KLA from $293.00 to $339.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on KLA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.42.

In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total value of $806,383.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,448.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

