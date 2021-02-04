Borqs Technologies (NASDAQ:BRQS) Stock Price Up 17.1%

Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS)’s stock price rose 17.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.70 and last traded at $1.64. Approximately 18,926,385 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 63% from the average daily volume of 11,622,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.40.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.09.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Borqs Technologies stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 69,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.18% of Borqs Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.13% of the company’s stock.

Borqs Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides development services, software solutions, and products for Android-based smart connected devices in China, India, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Mobile Virtual Network Operator Services and Connected Solutions.

