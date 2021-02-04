CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) Shares Up 18.9%

CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) shares shot up 18.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.56 and last traded at $1.45. 496,963 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 159% from the average session volume of 192,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.22.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CSI Compressco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get CSI Compressco alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $68.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.88.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $79.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.92 million. CSI Compressco had a negative net margin of 13.55% and a negative return on equity of 134.42%. As a group, analysts forecast that CSI Compressco LP will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. CSI Compressco’s payout ratio is -10.00%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in CSI Compressco by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,744,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after purchasing an additional 33,320 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in CSI Compressco in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Huber Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CSI Compressco by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 993,927 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 260,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.39% of the company’s stock.

CSI Compressco Company Profile (NASDAQ:CCLP)

CSI Compressco LP provides compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage companies in the United States, Mexico, Canada, Argentina, and internationally. It fabricates and sells standard and custom-designed engineered compressor packages; and sells engine parts, compressor package parts, and other components manufactured by third-party suppliers, as well as provides aftermarket services, such as operations, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration.

Recommended Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for CSI Compressco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSI Compressco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.