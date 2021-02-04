Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) Stock Price Up 26.9%

Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS)’s share price rose 26.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.95 and last traded at $0.95. Approximately 34,490,852 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 89% from the average daily volume of 18,242,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.75.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.54 and a 200-day moving average of $0.46. The firm has a market cap of $106.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 3.18.
Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Advaxis had a negative net margin of 13,144.62% and a negative return on equity of 81.49%.
Advaxis Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADXS)
Advaxis, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) technology antigen delivery products in the United States. The company is developing ADXS-PSA, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic prostate cancer; ADXS-503 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and ADXS-504 for the treatment of prostate cancer.
Featured Story: Portfolio Manager
Receive News & Ratings for Advaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.