Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) Stock Price Up 26.9%

Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS)’s share price rose 26.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.95 and last traded at $0.95. Approximately 34,490,852 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 89% from the average daily volume of 18,242,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.75.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.54 and a 200-day moving average of $0.46. The firm has a market cap of $106.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 3.18.

Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Advaxis had a negative net margin of 13,144.62% and a negative return on equity of 81.49%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Advaxis stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 185,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.28% of Advaxis as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advaxis, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) technology antigen delivery products in the United States. The company is developing ADXS-PSA, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic prostate cancer; ADXS-503 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and ADXS-504 for the treatment of prostate cancer.

