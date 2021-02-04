Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) Stock Price Up 35.6%

Shares of Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) rose 35.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.90 and last traded at $7.84. Approximately 692,047 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 325% from the average daily volume of 162,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.78.

Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Panbela Therapeutics stock. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 57,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.59% of Panbela Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

Panbela Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics treatment for unmet medical needs. The company focuses on diseases of the pancreas, including pancreatitis and pancreatic cancer. Its lead product candidate is SBP-101, which is in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.

