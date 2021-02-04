Chiyoda (OTCMKTS:CHYCY) Hits New 52-Week High at $3.41

Shares of Chiyoda Co. (OTCMKTS:CHYCY) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.41 and last traded at $3.41, with a volume of 290 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.23.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.47. The stock has a market cap of $882.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.34.

Chiyoda Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CHYCY)

Chiyoda Corporation operates as an integrated engineering company in Japan, the United States, Russia, and internationally. The company offers consulting, planning, engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, and maintenance services for facilities related to gas, electricity, petroleum, petrochemical, chemical, pharmaceutical, antipollution, environment, preservation, and others.

