Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $17.11

Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.11 and last traded at $16.97, with a volume of 16860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.32.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toshiba from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.13 billion, a PE ratio of -17.11 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Toshiba Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic devices and storage solutions worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Energy Systems & Solutions, Infrastructure Systems & Solutions, Building Solutions, Retail & Printing Solutions, Electronic Devices & Storage Solutions, Digital Solutions, and Others.

