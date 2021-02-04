BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,400 shares, a decrease of 19.4% from the December 31st total of 61,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust stock traded down $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $25.29. 74,614 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,440. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.27. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a 1-year low of $12.35 and a 1-year high of $26.50.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.121 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $246,000.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the utilities and infrastructure sectors.

