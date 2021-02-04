Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) Short Interest Down 15.6% in January

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, a decrease of 15.6% from the December 31st total of 1,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 458,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Santander cut Banco BBVA Argentina from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco BBVA Argentina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of Banco BBVA Argentina stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $2.87. 287,403 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,565. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.17. The firm has a market cap of $586.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.13. Banco BBVA Argentina has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $5.09.

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $268.73 million for the quarter. Banco BBVA Argentina had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 15.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Banco BBVA Argentina will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Banco BBVA Argentina in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Banco BBVA Argentina by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Banco BBVA Argentina by 129.9% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 111,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 62,800 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Banco BBVA Argentina in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in Banco BBVA Argentina by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 444,782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 52,560 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

About Banco BBVA Argentina

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. It provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, personal and secured loans (primarily automobile loans), mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, such as financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

