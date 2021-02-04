Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,220,000 shares, a drop of 15.9% from the December 31st total of 8,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,930,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 22,500 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total value of $693,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,079 shares in the company, valued at $2,683,774.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALLY. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the third quarter valued at $38,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 21.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the third quarter valued at $51,000. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ally Financial from $32.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott lifted their target price on Ally Financial from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded Ally Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Ally Financial from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ally Financial from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.35.

Shares of ALLY traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.91. 4,912,002 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,169,880. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Ally Financial has a 12 month low of $10.22 and a 12 month high of $42.04.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.55. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 12.22%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 20.43%.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

