Kleros (PNK) Trading 16.6% Lower Over Last Week

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 4th. One Kleros token can currently be bought for $0.0967 or 0.00000262 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kleros has a total market capitalization of $57.99 million and $2.10 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Kleros has traded 16.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002012 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00017807 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 32% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 151% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000020 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros Token Profile

Kleros (CRYPTO:PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 tokens and its circulating supply is 599,686,265 tokens. The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Kleros is kleros.io . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Kleros Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kleros should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly.

