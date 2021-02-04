Covesting Price Tops $0.36 on Exchanges (COV)

Covesting (CURRENCY:COV) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 4th. Covesting has a market capitalization of $6.39 million and approximately $106,532.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Covesting has traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Covesting token can currently be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000961 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Covesting alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.59 or 0.00066530 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $464.95 or 0.01258195 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.47 or 0.00052680 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005752 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,069.53 or 0.05600314 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00041719 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002707 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00017418 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00020885 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000173 BTC.

About Covesting

Covesting (COV) is a token. Its launch date was October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Covesting’s official website is covesting.io . The official message board for Covesting is medium.com/covesting . Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Covesting

Covesting can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covesting directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covesting should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Covesting using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “COVUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Covesting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Covesting and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.