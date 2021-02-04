Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cardlytics, Inc. is engaged in developing a purchase intelligence platform. The purchase data includes debit, credit and bill pay data from online and in-store transactions. It helps the marketers identify, reach and influence likely buyers at scale, and measure the impact of marketing spends. The Company also operates an advertising channel, Cardlytics Direct. Cardlytics Direct delivers tailored marketing for marketers and financial institutions. Cardlytics, Inc. is based in ATLANTA, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CDLX. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. William Blair cut shares of Cardlytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $70.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.17.

Cardlytics stock traded up $5.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $139.90. 258,639 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,836. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a current ratio of 6.08. Cardlytics has a 12 month low of $27.33 and a 12 month high of $150.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $133.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.01. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of -83.27 and a beta of 2.63.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.12. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 23.91% and a negative return on equity of 31.98%. The business had revenue of $46.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.85 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cardlytics will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cardlytics news, insider Kirk Somers sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.93, for a total transaction of $1,101,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,370,577.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total transaction of $264,500.00. Insiders have sold a total of 128,780 shares of company stock valued at $15,244,801 over the last three months. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ibex Investors LLC raised its position in Cardlytics by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 61,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,599,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels, which include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

