TEMCO Hits Market Capitalization of $5.11 Million (TEMCO)

TEMCO (CURRENCY:TEMCO) traded up 9.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 4th. One TEMCO coin can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. TEMCO has a total market capitalization of $5.11 million and $1.60 million worth of TEMCO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TEMCO has traded up 6.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002708 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001210 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.75 or 0.00053454 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.06 or 0.00151710 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.76 or 0.00091347 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.75 or 0.00064269 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.83 or 0.00243095 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00041607 BTC.

About TEMCO

TEMCO was first traded on September 12th, 2018. TEMCO’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,266,853,928 coins. The Reddit community for TEMCO is /r/temcolabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for TEMCO is www.temco.io . The official message board for TEMCO is medium.com/temcolabs . TEMCO’s official Twitter account is @TEMCOLABS and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TEMCO combines innovative technologies – smart contracts, blockchain, and big data. Data is uploaded to the blockchain using smart contracts and then migrated to big data. This design enables businesses to maximize the use of valuable information. TEMCO tokens and incentive points are rewarded to users when they participate in the community. To motivate users, it gives more TEMCO tokens and incentive points to monthly top reviewers, highly rated businesses, and community-voted feedback writers. Users can spend the tokens in the TEMCO marketplace. “

TEMCO Coin Trading

TEMCO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEMCO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TEMCO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TEMCO using one of the exchanges listed above.

