Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bentley Systems Incorporated is a provider of software solutions to engineers, architects, geospatial professionals, constructors and owner-operators for the design, construction and operations of infrastructure. Bentley Systems Incorporated is based in Exton, Pennsylvania. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Bentley Systems in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Bentley Systems in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Bentley Systems from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Bentley Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bentley Systems in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bentley Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

NASDAQ:BSY traded up $0.69 on Thursday, reaching $46.28. 432,508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 765,940. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.19, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Bentley Systems has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $54.62.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $203.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.33 million. Bentley Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Bentley Systems will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David J. Hollister sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total transaction of $9,240,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,763,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,925,994.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total value of $770,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 542,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,718,948.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,177,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Bentley Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,125,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Bentley Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,386,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Bentley Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new stake in Bentley Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,727,000. 4.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated develops software for infrastructure design, construction, and operations. It provides MicroStation, a modeling, documentation, and visualization solution for information modeling; ProjectWise, a project information management and collaboration solution; AssetWise, an asset information management solution; PlantSight, a digital solution to benefit customers through plant operations; and SYNCHRO XR for HoloLens 2 that enables users to interact collaboratively with digital construction models using gestures to plan, visualize, and experience construction sequencing.

