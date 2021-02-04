Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) PT Raised to $2,400.00 at Cowen

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its price target lifted by Cowen from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Alphabet to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2,089.57.

GOOG stock opened at $2,070.07 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,787.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,650.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $1,013.54 and a 12 month high of $2,116.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $15.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,774.37, for a total value of $39,036.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,879.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total transaction of $2,565,144.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,656,308.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,929 shares of company stock worth $5,288,619. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Camden Capital LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 873 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,510,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,221,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Copperleaf Capital LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 701 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,368,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

