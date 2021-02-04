Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Acquired by San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Amgen were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 19.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,278,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,949,870,000 after purchasing an additional 5,016,641 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,956,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $497,356,000 after acquiring an additional 586,896 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Amgen by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,565,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,177,107,000 after purchasing an additional 561,293 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Amgen by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 979,155 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $243,508,000 after acquiring an additional 397,749 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Amgen by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,262,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $320,827,000 after acquiring an additional 391,069 shares during the period. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $60,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,941.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total transaction of $235,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,965,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN traded down $2.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $234.86. 63,445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,723,922. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $236.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.06. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $177.05 and a twelve month high of $276.69. The stock has a market cap of $136.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.64 EPS. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.76 per share. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 43.18%.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist upgraded shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.79.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

