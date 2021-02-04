Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.90-6.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.78.

PM opened at $80.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $124.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International has a twelve month low of $56.01 and a twelve month high of $90.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 92.49%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PM shares. Edward Jones cut shares of Philip Morris International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $96.00.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

