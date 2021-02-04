NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Purchased by Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 290.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 323,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 240,460 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for 1.5% of Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $24,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth grew its position in NextEra Energy by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its position in NextEra Energy by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $297,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NEE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.82.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $82.67. The stock had a trading volume of 283,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,258,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $161.96 billion, a PE ratio of 41.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.70 and a 12-month high of $87.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.17 and its 200-day moving average is $75.24.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

