Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.57-1.67 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.68-2.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.67 billion.Valvoline also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.57-1.67 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:VVV traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,648,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,161,652. Valvoline has a fifty-two week low of $9.06 and a fifty-two week high of $25.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.74.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 121.96% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $653.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.84 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Valvoline will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.97%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VVV. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Valvoline from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Seaport Global Securities cut Valvoline from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Valvoline from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.71.

In other Valvoline news, SVP Jamal K. Muashsher sold 5,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $126,285.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,631.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Craig A. Moughler sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total value of $37,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,261.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,590 shares of company stock worth $377,086 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

