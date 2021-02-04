Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Updates FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.75-4.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.95-3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.85 billion.

NASDAQ:COLM traded up $3.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $93.75. The stock had a trading volume of 833,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,727. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.58 and its 200 day moving average is $86.26. Columbia Sportswear has a fifty-two week low of $51.82 and a fifty-two week high of $99.23. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.95, a PEG ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%.

COLM has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Columbia Sportswear in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research increased their price target on Columbia Sportswear to $92.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet downgraded Columbia Sportswear from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Columbia Sportswear currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $98.10.

In other news, major shareholder Sarah Bany sold 58,823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total value of $5,007,601.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,154,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,251,597.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa Kulok sold 388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $32,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 327,103 shares of company stock valued at $27,174,506 over the last three months. 41.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

