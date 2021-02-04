Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Stock Position Cut by Aspiriant LLC

Aspiriant LLC lessened its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $1,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALGN. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Align Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Align Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. CX Institutional grew its position in Align Technology by 93.6% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 91 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Align Technology by 108.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 172.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 117 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALGN shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $618.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $472.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $475.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $620.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $460.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $481.71.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN traded up $75.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $621.90. The company had a trading volume of 42,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,784. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $540.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $414.25. The company has a market capitalization of $49.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.88 and a 12-month high of $579.50.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $834.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.56 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 76.00% and a return on equity of 68.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Julie Ann Coletti sold 978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.00, for a total value of $489,978.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.75, for a total transaction of $4,867,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,171,039. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,478 shares of company stock valued at $6,534,778 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

