Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 26.19%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of ICE traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $114.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,856,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,418,731. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. Intercontinental Exchange has a 1 year low of $63.51 and a 1 year high of $119.02.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.93%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Compass Point raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.07.

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total transaction of $201,845.70. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 39,512 shares in the company, valued at $3,852,815.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 2,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $247,809.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,418 shares of company stock valued at $10,370,679 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.