Invictus Hyperion Fund (IHF) Trading Up 7.6% This Week

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. One Invictus Hyperion Fund coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000421 BTC on major exchanges. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a total market cap of $18.62 million and $4,239.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.81 or 0.00066845 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 30.9% against the dollar and now trades at $468.19 or 0.01261370 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00053288 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005738 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,099.13 or 0.05655299 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00041567 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00017381 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00020889 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Invictus Hyperion Fund Coin Profile

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CRYPTO:IHF) is a coin. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 119,662,263 coins and its circulating supply is 119,211,099 coins. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Invictus Hyperion Fund is invictuscapital.com/hyperion . The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Invictus Hyperion Fund is a platform for investors who want to gain access to diversified portfolios of expertly-vetted early phase investments in the blockchain economy. The main functions of Hyperion Fund ecosystem are exposure to diversified portfolios, the power of syndication, expert engagement with entrepreneurs, AI intelligence in the prediction of ICO’s, 24 hours trading and ICO guidance/promotion. The Invictus Hyperion Fund native asset is the IHF token. IHF token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 utility token to be used as a payment method to gain access to the diversified portfolios. “

Invictus Hyperion Fund Coin Trading

Invictus Hyperion Fund can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invictus Hyperion Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Invictus Hyperion Fund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Invictus Hyperion Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

