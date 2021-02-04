Short Interest in Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Declines By 17.3%

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 249,600 shares, a decline of 17.3% from the December 31st total of 301,700 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Shares of NYSE TNC traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $72.03. The stock had a trading volume of 54,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,269. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.19 and its 200-day moving average is $66.94. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.18. Tennant has a 52 week low of $46.64 and a 52 week high of $85.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tennant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.

In related news, CEO Chris Killingstad sold 6,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.50, for a total transaction of $438,368.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 171,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,394,309.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director David S. Wichmann sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.63, for a total transaction of $118,352.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,001.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 50,993 shares of company stock worth $3,546,352 in the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TNC. Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tennant in the third quarter worth approximately $3,078,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Tennant during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,769,000. Kopion Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tennant by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 127,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,919,000 after purchasing an additional 35,690 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Tennant by 195.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 25,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 16,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tennant by 4.2% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 205,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,390,000 after purchasing an additional 8,211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

About Tennant

Tennant Company designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

