Short Interest in The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) Decreases By 19.7%

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a decrease of 19.7% from the December 31st total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 21.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,625 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in The Swiss Helvetia Fund in the third quarter worth about $126,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 70.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,716 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 9,004 shares in the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 30.0% in the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 25,840 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 5,965 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 34.5% in the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 40,995 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 10,506 shares during the period. 29.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Swiss Helvetia Fund alerts:

SWZ stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.13. The company had a trading volume of 13,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,974. The Swiss Helvetia Fund has a 52 week low of $5.54 and a 52 week high of $9.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.01 and a 200 day moving average of $8.46.

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc The fund invests in public equity markets of Switzerland. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Recommended Story: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for The Swiss Helvetia Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Swiss Helvetia Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.