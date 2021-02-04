Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, a decrease of 19.6% from the December 31st total of 1,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 949,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Shaw Communications from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Shaw Communications in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Shaw Communications from $29.50 to $28.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Shaw Communications from $27.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Shaw Communications from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.13.

Get Shaw Communications alerts:

SJR traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 421,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,506. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.59 and its 200-day moving average is $17.95. Shaw Communications has a 1 year low of $12.20 and a 1 year high of $20.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.58.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Shaw Communications had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shaw Communications will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0776 per share. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is 93.94%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 1.2% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 49,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 63.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Shaw Communications by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 72,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.18% of the company’s stock.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.