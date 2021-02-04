Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Short Interest Down 15.5% in January

Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,070,000 shares, a decrease of 15.5% from the December 31st total of 10,740,000 shares. Currently, 16.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Shares of Ring Energy stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.37. The stock had a trading volume of 6,244,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,631,133. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. Ring Energy has a 12 month low of $0.43 and a 12 month high of $2.30.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $31.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.36 million. Ring Energy had a negative net margin of 65.82% and a positive return on equity of 4.24%. Analysts forecast that Ring Energy will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ring Energy news, major shareholder William R. Kruse bought 131,200 shares of Ring Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.71 per share, with a total value of $93,152.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,181,882 shares in the company, valued at $7,229,136.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Ring Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Ring Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Ring Energy by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Ring Energy by 127.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 65,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 36,812 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Ring Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. 23.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Ring Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.08.

About Ring Energy

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 81.1 million barrel of oil equivalent. It also had interests in 18,372 net developed acres and 47,427 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties, Texas; 19,138 net developed acres and 860 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties, Texas; and 8,085 net developed acres and 28,514 net undeveloped acres in Gaines, Yoakum, Runnels, and Coke Counties, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

