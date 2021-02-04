BrightView (NYSE:BV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

BrightView (NYSE:BV) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $554.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.13 million. BrightView had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a positive return on equity of 5.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. BrightView updated its Q2 2021

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

BV traded down $0.60 on Thursday, hitting $14.61. The company had a trading volume of 723,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,705. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.39. BrightView has a 52-week low of $6.85 and a 52-week high of $16.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.50 and a beta of 1.42.

Get BrightView alerts:

In other news, insider Thomas C. Donnelly purchased 5,000 shares of BrightView stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.78 per share, with a total value of $68,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

BV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CJS Securities assumed coverage on BrightView in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th.

BrightView Company Profile

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

Recommended Story: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for BrightView Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightView and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.