Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Sets New 12-Month High at $330.33

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $330.33 and last traded at $330.24, with a volume of 21862980 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $326.38.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $315.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $299.48.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TAP Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $379,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 163.1% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 77,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,670,000 after buying an additional 48,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 137,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,252,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Article: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.