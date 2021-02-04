Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Updates Q4 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) updated its fourth quarter 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.13-0.14 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $190-192 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $176.42 million.Dynatrace also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 0.61-0.62 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DT. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dynatrace has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

NYSE DT traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.55. The company had a trading volume of 103,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,627,092. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.60. Dynatrace has a fifty-two week low of $17.10 and a fifty-two week high of $52.48.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Dynatrace had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $182.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dynatrace will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 7,400 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total transaction of $326,784.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 1,245 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $48,816.45. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 135,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,308,328.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,967,124 shares of company stock worth $440,758,190. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

Read More: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.