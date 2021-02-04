Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Holdings Lowered by San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lowered its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Motco bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Garland Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter.

VOO traded up $2.73 on Thursday, reaching $353.82. The company had a trading volume of 59,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,499,838. The company has a fifty day moving average of $344.92 and a 200-day moving average of $322.81. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $200.55 and a one year high of $354.64.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

