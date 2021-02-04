Eagle Global Advisors LLC Sells 831 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC lowered its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,462 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 831 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 227 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 57.6% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.28.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,588,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.23, for a total value of $229,130,268.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,215,991 shares in the company, valued at $463,842,381.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 548,602 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.30, for a total value of $78,614,666.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,071,514. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,425,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,363,395. 50.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WMT stock traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $142.43. 177,365 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,855,790. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.00 and a twelve month high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $134.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

