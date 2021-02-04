The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Short Interest Down 20.7% in January

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,950,000 shares, a decrease of 20.7% from the December 31st total of 25,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,800,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.76.

In other The Coca-Cola news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total transaction of $5,265,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,702,017.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 301,442,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,882,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404,545 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,242,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,233,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,048 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,887,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,809 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,820,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,019,000 after acquiring an additional 514,405 shares during the period. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 5.5% in the third quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 6,490,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,440,000 after acquiring an additional 339,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.05. 979,333 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,499,459. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The Coca-Cola has a 52-week low of $36.27 and a 52-week high of $60.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

