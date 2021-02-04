Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 297,600 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the December 31st total of 255,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 119,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

BLX stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,904. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A has a 1 year low of $7.73 and a 1 year high of $20.81. The stock has a market cap of $615.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.47.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. National Bank Financial downgraded Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A to a “sector perform” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLX. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A in the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 63.8% in the third quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 271,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 105,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beddow Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 13.6% in the third quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 387,889 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,713,000 after purchasing an additional 46,494 shares during the last quarter. 8.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, SA, a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; letter of credit contingencies, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets.

