Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Trading 5.1% Higher

Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) traded up 5.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $205.11 and last traded at $205.10. 173,595 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 166,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $195.09.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. William Blair raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valmont Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is 25.50%.

In other news, SVP Timothy P. Francis sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.86, for a total transaction of $80,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $886,992.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen G. Kaniewski sold 4,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total transaction of $765,351.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,295,811.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,524 shares of company stock worth $1,030,714. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VMI. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 508,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,200,000 after purchasing an additional 92,791 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $13,872,000. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR boosted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 448.7% in the fourth quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 87,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,353,000 after buying an additional 71,770 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $12,245,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 57.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 156,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,457,000 after buying an additional 57,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

About Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI)

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

Featured Article: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.