Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Shares Down 5.6%

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) dropped 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $27.85 and last traded at $27.98. Approximately 2,732,178 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 61% from the average daily volume of 1,701,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.64.

VIRT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Virtu Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.40.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65 and a beta of -0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 52.12%. The company had revenue of $656.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AJO LP lifted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 4,835.9% during the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,240,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,536,000 after buying an additional 1,215,073 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 70.8% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,459,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,646,000 after buying an additional 604,938 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 24.1% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,900,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,737,000 after buying an additional 562,688 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the third quarter valued at about $11,650,000. Finally, Hahn Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,609,000. 58.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

