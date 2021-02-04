CPChain Market Cap Tops $3.54 Million (CPC)

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 4th. One CPChain token can now be bought for $0.0094 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CPChain has a total market capitalization of $3.54 million and approximately $112,781.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CPChain has traded up 13.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CPChain Token Profile

CPChain is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 tokens. CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CPChain’s official website is www.cpchain.io

Buying and Selling CPChain

CPChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CPChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CPChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

