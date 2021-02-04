SOLVE Price Tops $0.10 on Top Exchanges (SOLVE)

SOLVE (CURRENCY:SOLVE) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 4th. One SOLVE coin can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000278 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SOLVE has traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. SOLVE has a total market cap of $38.96 million and $5.06 million worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About SOLVE

SOLVE (SOLVE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 375,721,237 coins. SOLVE’s official message board is medium.com/solve-care-foundation . SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care . SOLVE’s official website is solve.care . The Reddit community for SOLVE is /r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Solve.Care platform is designed to simplify access to care, reduce administrative steps and burden, simplify and speed up payments to healthcare providers globally using Blockchain technology. It utilizes blockchain technology to reduce the enormous global clinical and IT system costs associated with our current healthcare system. The Solve.Care platform, along with its vast components, is available to all parties involved and creates far-reaching and timeless benefits. “

Buying and Selling SOLVE

