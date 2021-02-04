EvenCoin Market Cap Reaches $62,994.49 (EVN)

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 4th. During the last week, EvenCoin has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. EvenCoin has a total market cap of $62,994.49 and $75,907.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EvenCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EvenCoin Coin Profile

EVN is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EvenCoin is www.evencoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

EvenCoin Coin Trading

EvenCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EvenCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EvenCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

