Autonio Reaches One Day Volume of $153,921.00 (NIOX)

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. Autonio has a market capitalization of $2.46 million and approximately $153,921.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Autonio has traded down 11.6% against the dollar. One Autonio coin can currently be bought for about $0.0475 or 0.00000128 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002688 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001222 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00053709 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.57 or 0.00151888 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 28% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.64 or 0.00082284 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.89 or 0.00064150 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.86 or 0.00241278 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00040686 BTC.

Autonio’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,782,371 coins. The official website for Autonio is auton.io . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Autonio can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Autonio using one of the exchanges listed above.

