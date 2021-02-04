AE Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $8,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the third quarter valued at $25,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $60,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,189,941.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total transaction of $235,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,965,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $236.31. The stock had a trading volume of 17,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,723,922. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $177.05 and a twelve month high of $276.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.06.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th will be given a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.18%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $250.00 to $242.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.79.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

