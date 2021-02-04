IEC Electronics (NASDAQ:IEC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

IEC Electronics (NASDAQ:IEC) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. IEC Electronics had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 21.07%.

IEC traded down $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $14.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 315,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,726. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.44. The firm has a market cap of $158.60 million, a P/E ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 1.08. IEC Electronics has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $17.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

About IEC Electronics

IEC Electronics Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States. It specializes in delivering technical solutions for the custom manufacturing, product configuration, and verification testing of engineered complex products that require a level of manufacturing.

