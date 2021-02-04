IEC Electronics (NASDAQ:IEC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

IEC Electronics (NASDAQ:IEC) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. IEC Electronics had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 21.07%.
IEC traded down $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $14.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 315,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,726. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.44. The firm has a market cap of $158.60 million, a P/E ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 1.08. IEC Electronics has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $17.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.
About IEC Electronics
