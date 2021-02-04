First Citizens Financial Corp Acquires New Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

First Citizens Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Gabelli downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.75.

Shares of BMY traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $61.56. 608,777 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,698,627. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.81. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $45.76 and a 52-week high of $67.80. The company has a market cap of $139.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -563.86, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The business had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 41.79%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $57,051.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,640.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 57,591 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $3,530,328.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,828,504.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,915 shares of company stock valued at $4,410,814 over the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

