Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.48 EPS

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by $1.48, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Becton, Dickinson and updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 12.75-12.85 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $12.75-12.85 EPS.

BDX stock traded down $6.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $254.12. The company had a trading volume of 86,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362,865. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Becton, Dickinson and has a 52 week low of $197.75 and a 52 week high of $286.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $254.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.44. The stock has a market cap of $73.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.44, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.55%.

Several analysts have weighed in on BDX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Becton, Dickinson and from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $262.00 to $297.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $280.31.

In other news, EVP Roland Goette sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total value of $213,993.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,320,558.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

