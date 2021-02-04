Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Has $2.59 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,015 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% in the third quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.3% in the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 17,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 10,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEMBERS Trust Co grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 7,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $138.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $142.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.93. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.42 and a twelve month high of $148.77. The stock has a market cap of $190.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.96%.

PEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.17.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

