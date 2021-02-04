Black Swift Group LLC Takes $78,000 Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 511 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 223.2% in the fourth quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 82.5% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 365 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

In other QUALCOMM news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 19,606 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total transaction of $2,816,401.90. Following the sale, the president now owns 67,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,738,608.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total transaction of $492,268.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,110.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,909 shares of company stock worth $20,502,275 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $160.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised QUALCOMM to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.81.

Shares of QCOM stock traded down $14.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $147.68. 2,639,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,693,811. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market cap of $167.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $154.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.23. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $58.00 and a fifty-two week high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.84%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

